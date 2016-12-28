How late-night comedy found its voice this election year

Video by PBS NewsHour

What were the best television shows of 2016? TV critics Eric Deggans of NPR and Alan Sepinwall of Uproxx shared their favorites on our show, but they also spoke with Jeffrey Brown about the struggles late-night talk show hosts faced in covering the 2016 election and how Donald Trump managed to sidestep the satire.

Also, no human could reasonably watch all the great shows on TV these days. Deggans and Sepinwall offer advice on how to navigate “peak TV.”

