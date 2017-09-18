LISTEN LIVE: White House addresses U.N. summit in news briefing

The White House is expected to offer insight into President Donald Trump’s priorities during his first U.N. summit in a news briefing Monday.

Brian Hook, Director of Policy Planning, State Department, was scheduled to give an off camera press briefing at 5 p.m. ET. After the briefing began, the White House said the audio would be embargoed until the conclusion of the briefing. PBS NewsHour will post the briefing when it becomes available.

Earlier Monday, Mr. Trump urged leaders from 193 nations to work with him to make the international body more effective, a criticism he echoed often as a presidential candidate. He’ll give a speech during Tuesday’s session.

