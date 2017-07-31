Los Angeles will host 2028 Summer Olympics

The Summer Olympics are coming back to Los Angeles for a third time.

Los Angeles will host the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paris will have 2024, the International Olympic Committee announced Monday.

Los Angeles previously hosted the Olympics in 1984 and 1932. The United States last hosted the Summer Olympics in Atlanta in 1996.

The International Olympic Committee had already indicated Paris and L.A. would host the Olympics in 2024 and 2028, but it wasn’t clear which games would be hosted by each city. In an interview last week, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told Buzzfeed’s editor-in-chief, Ben Smith, that they were unlikely to host the 2024 Games.

“Twenty-four is not probably most going to happen, even though the Olympics would be smart to pick us for ’24,” Garcetti said, adding that the committee was making an offer “financially so attractive, we’d be stupid not to take it.”

The IOC said in a statement that “Los Angeles presented an excellent candidature that embraces the Olympic Agenda 2020 sustainability priorities by maximising the use of existing facilities and encouraging the engagement of more youth in the Olympic Movement.”

Bach also mentioned in the statement that the IOC will increase youth access to sports programs as well as encourage a healthy lifestyle for all Angelenos over the next 11 years — likely part of the additional negotiations Garcetti said he couldn’t refuse.

Throughout the bidding process, Garcetti mentioned that his goal was much bigger than just bringing the Olympics to Los Angeles.

“My dream with the Olympics is not just to hold the Olympics, but to make sports free for every kid here starting in a year or two starting through our cities rec and sports program,” Garcetti told Buzzfeed.

The agreement made Monday will be presented to the IOC Session for a final confirmation Sept. 13 in Lima.

“We are very confident that we can reach a tripartite agreement under the leadership of the IOC with L.A. and Paris in August, creating a win-win-win situation for all three partners,” the IOC said in the statement.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti will make a public announcement during a news conference at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PST).