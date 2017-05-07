World

Emmanuel Macron projected to win French election

BY  
macron election

French presidential election candidate Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards ! greets supporters as leaves a polling station during the the second round of 2017 French presidential election, in Le Touquet, France, May 7, 2017. Photo By Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

After a heated election season that saw two political outsiders vie for France’s presidency, French polling agencies projected Sunday that the centrist Emmanuel Macron on Sunday would defeat his far-right political adversary Marie Le Pen in a runoff, the Associated Press reported.

Macron won over Le Pen in a race to replace the country’s socialist President François Hollande that had much of Europe on edge. The contest stood as a referendum on the future of France’s relationship with the European Union along with immigration. Le Pen campaigned on leaving the EU’s 28-nation bloc and the Euro currency while Macron said he wanted to bolster that relationship, which has been tested in recent years amid a wave of immigrants into Europe and a slumping Euro.

French election officials said turnout was lower than several recent presidential elections, with 65 percent of voters coming to the polls.

This post will be updated.

SHARE VIA TEXT