Emmanuel Macron projected to win French election

After a heated election season that saw two political outsiders vie for France’s presidency, French polling agencies projected Sunday that the centrist Emmanuel Macron on Sunday would defeat his far-right political adversary Marie Le Pen in a runoff, the Associated Press reported.

Macron won over Le Pen in a race to replace the country’s socialist President François Hollande that had much of Europe on edge. The contest stood as a referendum on the future of France’s relationship with the European Union along with immigration. Le Pen campaigned on leaving the EU’s 28-nation bloc and the Euro currency while Macron said he wanted to bolster that relationship, which has been tested in recent years amid a wave of immigrants into Europe and a slumping Euro.

French election officials said turnout was lower than several recent presidential elections, with 65 percent of voters coming to the polls.

