‘March for Truth’ protesters call for independent investigation on Russia and Trump campaign

Demonstrators on Saturday called for an independent investigation into the Trump administration’s alleged ties to Russia and for President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

Organizers of the March for Truth said protests were expected in more than 100 cities. Hundreds gathered in New York City on Saturday and roughly one thousand people congregated in Washington, D.C., near the Washington Monument.

“People have to understand that this is a president who not only is trying to lead a cover-up of his own Russia ties, but he has a problem with the truth in general,” Andrea Chalupa, a March for Truth organizer, told ABC News. “So we’re here standing up for the truth.”

Supporters of President Donald Trump also gathered in Washington, D.C., on Saturday to show support for his decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement. Several hundred people met at the White House for the “Pittsburgh Not Paris” rally, an event organized by the Fairfax County Republican Committee and the Republican Party of Virginia.

The demonstrators shouted “Pittsburgh not Paris” and “jobs, jobs, jobs” in a show of support for Trump’s decision.