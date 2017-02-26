‘Moonlight,’ ‘La La Land’ and other standouts compete at the Oscars

Members of the film industry gathered for the 89th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and featuring a year of strong contenders.

Nine films are competing for Best Picture at tonight’s awards, including “Moonlight,” which follows the story of a young boy grappling with life as a young, gay, black man growing up in the 1980s in a Miami housng project. It won the Golden Globe for Best Picture and is nominated in seven other categories, including Best Director for Barry Jenkins.

“La La Land,” also nominated for Best Picture, was directed by Damien Chazelle and stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as a struggling jazz musician and actor working toward success in Hollywood. The film received 14 nods and would set a record if it won 12 awards. It has garnered acclaim by some critics even as others criticize it as tone-deaf, including Vogue contributing editor Michelle Ruiz, who said it “falls flat in the diversity department.”

Another standout film from this year: “Hidden Figures,” the story of three black women who helped pioneer NASA’s space program. Octavia Spencer earned a nomination for Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Dorothy Vaughan, and the film also received nods for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

After more than a year of conversations around #OscarsSoWhite, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences added 683 new members, 46 percent of whom are female and 41 percent of whom are people of color. This year brought a record six nominations for black actors, even as other categories, such as Best Director, remain predominantly male and white.

Read more of our coverage of the nominees as we go beyond the red carpet.

The winners are listed in bold below. This post will be updated.

Best Picture

“La La Land”

“Moonlight”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Lion”

“Hidden Figures”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

Actress in a Leading Role

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Director

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Actress in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Documentary

“O.J.: Made in America”

“13th”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Fire at Sea”

“Life Animate”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Toni Erdmann”

“The Salesman”

“Land of Mine”

“A Man Called Ove”

“Tanna”

Best Animated Feature Film

“Zootopia”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“The Red Turtle”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins

“Arrival,” Eric Heisserer

“Lion,” Luke Davies

“Fences,” August Wilson

“Hidden Figures,” Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

Best Original Screenplay

“La La Land,” Damien Chazelle

“Hell or High Water,” Taylor Sheridan

“Manchester by the Sea,” Kenneth Lonergan

“The Lobster,” Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou

“20th Century Women,” Mike Mills

Best Original Song

“How Far I’ll Go,” “Moana”

“City of Stars,” “La La Land”

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” “La La Land”

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” “Trolls”

“The Empty Chair,” “Jim: The James Foley Story”

Best Original Score

“La La Land,” Justin Hurwitz

“Moonlight,” Nicholas Britell

“Lion,” Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka

“Jackie,” Mica Levi

“Passengers,” Thomas Newman

Best Cinematography

“Moonlight,” James Laxton

“La La Land,” Linus Sandgren

“Arrival,” Bradford Young

“Silence,” Rodrigo Prieto

“Lion,” Greig Fraser

Best Production Design

“La La Land,” David Wasco

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” Stuart Craig and James Hambidge

“Arrival,” Patrice Vermette

“Hail Caesar”

“Passengers”

Best Visual Effects

“The Jungle Book,” Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould

“Doctor Strange,” Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould

“Deepwater Horizon,” Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton

“Kubo and the Two Strings,” Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff

Best Costume Design

“La La Land,” Mary Zophres

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” Colleen Atwood

“Florence Foster Jenkins,” Consolata Boyle

“Jackie,” Madeline Fontaine

“Allied,” Joanna Johnston

Best Makeup and Hair Styling

“Star Trek Beyond,” Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo

“Suicide Squad,” Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson

“A Man Called Ove,” Eva von Bahr and Love Larson

Best Film Editing

“La La Land,” Tom Cross

“Moonlight,” Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon

“Hacksaw Ridge,” John Gilbert

“Arrival,” Joe Walker

“Hell or High Water,” Jake Roberts

Best Sound Editing

“La La Land,” Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

“Hacksaw Ridge,” Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright

“Arrival,” Sylvain Bellemare

“Sully,” Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman

“Deepwater Horizon,” Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli

Best Sound Mixing

“La La Land,” Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow

“Hacksaw Ridge,” Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson

“Arrival,” Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi,” Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth

Best Short Film, Animated

“Piper”

“Pearl”

“Borrowed Time”

“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”

“Blind Vaysha”

Best Short Film, Live Action

“Timecode”

“Sing (Mindenki)

“Silent Nights”

“Ennemis Interieurs”

“La Femme et le TGV”

Best Documentary, Short Subject

“The White Helmets”

“Extremis”

“Watani: My Homeland”

“4.1 Miles”

“Joe’s Violin”