New museum pays homage to the best of communist-era kitsch

Say what you will about the garish porcelain and misguided use of velvet that epitomize kitsch, but it certainly is versatile.

Visitors to the new Kitsch Museum in Bucharest, Romania, can see a crucifix nightlight and “Last Supper” clock, among dozens of other gilded baubles and plaster statues of the pre-1989 communist era.

The displays include walls lined with tabloid front pages and a reconstructed apartment interior, complete with rug wallcoverings and plain cotton underwear hanging up to dry.

Cristian Lica, owner of the museum that opened May 5, gathered the artifacts over the past 20 years. “My favorite kitsch, which has unfortunately been damaged, is a statue of Christ with an incorporated room thermometer,” he said.

See more photos below of the museum in Romania’s capital.