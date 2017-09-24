One dead, seven injured in Tennessee church shooting

One person was killed and seven were injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday during a church service outside Nashville, Tennessee.

The shooting occurred at 11:40 a.m. local time Sunday at the Burnette Chapel Church in Antioch, about 10 miles outside downtown Nashville.

The suspect is being held by police, who would not release his name “for the short-term,” said Don Aaron, public affairs manager with the Nashville Police Department. One woman was killed in the church’s parking lot. The gunman was among the wounded and is being treated at a hospital.

“I am not aware at this moment of any relationship between this man and the congregation,” Aaron said during a news conference.

Nashville fire officials on Twitter called the incident a “mass casualty situation,” and indicated that most of the victims were over the age of 60.

All of the victims have been taken to the Vanderbilt Medical Center and witnesses in the church are being interviewed by detectives. Aaron said one of the victims encountered the shooter in the church’s parking lot and “was pistol-whipped.”

“It is my understanding he confronted the gunman,” Aaron said. “He gave us this account just before leaving the hospital.”