One dead, three wounded after stabbing at UT Austin

Four people were stabbed Monday on the University of Texas at Austin campus in an attack that left one person dead outside the campus gymnasium.

The stabbing was reported around 1:49 p.m. in Austin, according to university police, who said an officer arrived at the scene “within two minutes.”

Police found the suspect armed with a “bowie-style” hunting knife, prompting an officer to draw their weapon. The suspect complied with orders to get on the ground, and was taken into custody.

“Within about a block, there were three additional victims,” UT Police Chief Carter Page said. “This is something that obviously rattles any community.”

University police named the suspect as UT student Kendrex J. White. An investigation is ongoing.

This was the second homicide at UT-Austin in the last year and a half. Thirteen months ago, Haruka Weiser, then a freshman, was sexually assaulted and murdered near the university theatre building — about a mile away from Monday’s stabbing.

Before that, there hadn’t been a death on campus since 1966, when 14 people were gunned down from the university’s tower, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Page described the four victims as UT students: three white males and one Asian male, all between the ages of 20 and 21. They did not clarify which of those victims was deceased.

The three students with serious injuries were taken to University Medical Center Brackenridge, where they are currently being treated.

At 2:14 pm, students and faculty were given the first emergency warning to stay away from that area of campus. The campus siren, installed in 2007 to alert the community to emergencies, was not activated. Page said it was not set off because of how quickly after the incident the arrest occurred; individual buildings were instead evacuated, or placed on lockdown, he said.

Multiple police vehicles near the Jester/Gregory Area. pic.twitter.com/Crfc4PcmGB — The Daily Texan (@thedailytexan) May 1, 2017

The campus has since been cleared of any threats, and was never placed under a campus-wide longer on lockdown. Classes were cancelled for the rest of day Monday “while the investigation is in progress” according to a UT text alert sent at 3:19 p.m. local time.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted he was “praying for all those affected by this heinous attack” and offered “all available state resources” to the university.

President Gregory Fenves told reporters he was heart broken, asking “all our students call home, call your parents to let them know you are safe.”

