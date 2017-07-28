Pentagon confirms North Korea launched ballistic missile

The Pentagon confirmed Friday that it detected a launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile from North Korea.

Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said the U.S. is assessing the situation, but it “did not pose a threat to North America.”

According to Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the missile landed approximately 230 miles off the coast of Japan and possibly within Japanese waters. The missile flew for about 45 minutes.

Both Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in called an emergency meeting with their respective security advisers, according to Reuters. This is the 14th missile test conducted by North Korea in 2017. The country launched its first successful intercontinental missile earlier this month.

Earlier on Friday, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida announced Japan would impose additional sanctions on North Korea, freezing the assets of five organizations and nine individuals with alleged connections to the country.

This came just hours after the U.S. Senate voted on new sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. The measure now heads to President Donald Trump’s desk.