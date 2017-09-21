World

PHOTOS: After earthquake strikes Mexico, community comes out to help

BY  
Rescue teams worked into the night in the Obrera neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico on Sept. 20. Photo by Carlos Jasso/Reuters

Rescue teams worked into the night in the Obrera neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico on Sept. 20. Photo by Carlos Jasso/Reuters

Rescuers continued working day and night Thursday to find any survivors of an earthquake that jolted central Mexico on Tuesday afternoon.

The temblor struck on the anniversary of the 1985 quake in the same general area, which killed an estimated 5,000 people, and 12 days after an 8.1-magnitude quake hit southern Mexico.

Members of a rescue team hold a fellow volunteer's feet during the search for students at the Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City. Photo by Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Members of a rescue team hold a fellow volunteer’s feet during the search for students at the Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City. Photo by Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Tuesday’s 7.1-magnitude earthquake leveled buildings in Mexico City and surrounding areas, including an elementary and secondary school, where a 12-year-old girl remained trapped inside. Moments of silence punctuated the site — signaled by raised fists — to help workers hear any sounds coming from survivors within the rubble.

A rescue worker raises his hands to ask for silence during the search for students after an earthquake collapsed a school. Photo by Edgard Garrido/Reuters

A rescue worker raises his hands to ask for silence during the search for students after an earthquake collapsed a school. Photo by Edgard Garrido/Reuters

Twenty-six bodies were removed from the school on Tuesday, according to the Education Department. In all, authorities confirmed that at least 245 people had died from the quake and more than 2,000 injuries. According to the Associated Press, 52 people were pulled alive from crumpled buildings.

Volunteers form a bucket brigade to remove the rubble from damaged buildings. Photo by Ginnette Riquelme/Reuters

Volunteers form a bucket brigade to remove the rubble from damaged buildings. Photo by Ginnette Riquelme/Reuters

Volunteers formed lines to carry buckets of debris away from damaged sites. Other helpers distributed bottles of water to work sites and neighbors cooked food for the rescuers.

Piles of donations, including bottled water, are distributed after the earthquake. Photo by Henry Romero/Reuters

Piles of donations, including bottled water, are distributed after the earthquake. Photo by Henry Romero/Reuters

A local volunteer rescue brigade called Topos Mexico, which formed after the 1985 earthquake, burrowed under concrete slabs and twisted rebar to try to reach survivors.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, meanwhile, has declared three days of mourning. President Donald Trump spoke with him on the phone Wednesday to express his condolences, according to the White House.

Rescue workers search through the rubble for students at Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City. Photo by Edgard Garrido/Reuters

Rescue workers search through the rubble for students at Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City. Photo by Edgard Garrido/Reuters

A rescue dog helps in the search for students at the collapsed school. Photo by Edgard Garrido/Reuters

A rescue dog helps in the search for students at the collapsed school. Photo by Edgard Garrido/Reuters

People in Mexico City watch rescuers at work. Photo by Daniel Becerril/Reuters

People in Mexico City watch rescuers at work. Photo by Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Medical stations are set up in the streets to treat those injured from the earthquake. Photo by Ginnette Riquelme/Reuters

Medical stations are set up in the streets to treat those injured from the earthquake. Photo by Ginnette Riquelme/Reuters

A veterinarian offers her services at a market in Mexico City. Photo by Daniel Becerril/Reuters

A veterinarian offers her services at a market in Mexico City. Photo by Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Toys are recovered from the rubble of a collapsed building. Photo by Ginnette Riquelme/Reuters

Toys are recovered from the rubble of a collapsed building. Photo by Ginnette Riquelme/Reuters

People carry caskets of earthquake victims through the streets in Atzala on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico. Photo by Imelda Medina/Reuters

People carry caskets of earthquake victims through the streets in Atzala on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico. Photo by Imelda Medina/Reuters

  • Larisa Epatko
    Larisa Epatko produces multimedia web features and broadcast reports with a focus on foreign affairs for the PBS NewsHour.
SHARE VIA TEXT