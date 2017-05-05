World

Photos: When crabs cover Cuba, what to do in a pinch

The black, yellow and red crabs make an annual pilgrimage in the spring. Photo by Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

In Cuba, crabs make like spring breakers and head to the beach.

A swell of yellow, black and red crabs recently skittered from nearby forests to the turquoise waters of the Bay of Pigs. Hundreds of thousands of the crustaceans crossed roads and climbed buildings in their springtime pilgrimage to the southern coastal waters, where they will lay their eggs.

“Seeing all these crabs at the moment is nothing like what we’ve seen before, it’s just amazing to see the whole road covered,” Australian tourist Kaliash Attwar told NBC News.

The sharp shells are known to damage tires, so it’s best to avoid running over the crabs who make their move during dawn and dusk.

See more photos of the annual crab migration below.

A man driving a vintage car passes by crabs crossing a highway in Playa Giron, Cuba, on April 21. Photo by Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

Crabs travel from surrounding forests to the Caribbean Sea. Photo by Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

The crabs are looking for a safe place to spawn. Photo by Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

Hundreds of thousands of crabs don't let buildings get in their way as they head to the beach. Photo by Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

A tourist steps near a crab in Playa Giron on Cuba's southern coast. Photo by Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

At last the crabs reach the sea. Photo by Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

  • Larisa Epatko
    Larisa Epatko produces multimedia web features and broadcast reports with a focus on foreign affairs for the PBS NewsHour.
