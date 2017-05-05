Photos: When crabs cover Cuba, what to do in a pinch

In Cuba, crabs make like spring breakers and head to the beach.

A swell of yellow, black and red crabs recently skittered from nearby forests to the turquoise waters of the Bay of Pigs. Hundreds of thousands of the crustaceans crossed roads and climbed buildings in their springtime pilgrimage to the southern coastal waters, where they will lay their eggs.

“Seeing all these crabs at the moment is nothing like what we’ve seen before, it’s just amazing to see the whole road covered,” Australian tourist Kaliash Attwar told NBC News.

The sharp shells are known to damage tires, so it’s best to avoid running over the crabs who make their move during dawn and dusk.

See more photos of the annual crab migration below.