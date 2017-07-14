World

PHOTOS: Tanks, jets and U.S. troops at this year’s Bastille Day parade

BY  
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel. Photo by Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel. Photo by Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

With President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in attendance, France’s Bastille Day parade through Paris on Friday had an American flavor, including U.S. soldiers bedecked in World War I uniforms and the display of Old Glory.

First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump joined French President Emmanuel Macron (second from right), his wife Brigitte Macron (right) at the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on July 14. Photo by Yves Herman/Reuters

First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump joined French President Emmanuel Macron (second from right), his wife Brigitte Macron (right) at the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on July 14. Photo by Yves Herman/Reuters

An American flag is displayed during the parade, which also celebrated the U.S. entry into World War I. Photo by Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

An American flag is displayed during the parade, which also celebrated the U.S. entry into World War I. Photo by Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

U.S. troops wearing World War I helmets walk in the Bastille Day military parade. Photo by Yves Herman/Reuters

U.S. troops wearing World War I helmets walk in the Bastille Day military parade. Photo by Yves Herman/Reuters

A C-135 aircraft leads a formation of Rafale B and Mirage 2000N fighter jets. Photo by Etienne Laurent/Pool via Reuters

A C-135 aircraft leads a formation of Rafale B and Mirage 2000N fighter jets. Photo by Etienne Laurent/Pool via Reuters

High ranking officers from various countries take pictures of fly overs. Photo by Charles Platiau/Reuters

High ranking officers from various countries take pictures of fly overs. Photo by Charles Platiau/Reuters

A camouflaged special forces member takes part in the parade. Photo by Stephane Mahe/Reuters

A camouflaged special forces member takes part in the parade. Photo by Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Armored vehicles roll down the banner-lined Champs-Elysee avenue. Photo by Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Armored vehicles roll down the banner-lined Champs-Elysee avenue. Photo by Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

French Republican Guards on horseback pass near the Arc de Triomphe. Photo by Etienne Laurent/Pool via Reuters

French Republican Guards on horseback pass near the Arc de Triomphe. Photo by Etienne Laurent/Pool via Reuters

  • Larisa Epatko
    Larisa Epatko produces multimedia web features and broadcast reports with a focus on foreign affairs for the PBS NewsHour.
SHARE VIA TEXT