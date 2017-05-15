Politics

Rosenstein to brief Senate on Thursday on Comey firing

Rod Rosenstein, nominee to be Deputy Attorney General, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C. in March. Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters

WASHINGTON — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will brief all members of the Senate on Thursday about President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey.

That’s the word from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office on Monday.

Last week, Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he made a request for Rosenstein to answer lawmakers’ questions about his memo on Comey and the circumstances surrounding his dismissal.

