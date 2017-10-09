Texas Tech student accused in fatal shooting of campus police officer

A 19-year-old Texas Tech University student shot and killed a campus police officer late Monday at the school’s station in the city of Lubbock, university officials confirmed.

The school said the suspect, later identified to several media outlets as Hollis Daniels, shot the unnamed officer after he was taken into custody following a “student welfare check,” during which campus officials found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to a university statement.

“Following a student welfare check, Texas Tech Police Officers brought a suspect to the police station for standard debriefing. During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer,” an earlier alert from the school read.

University spokesman Chris Cook told the NewsHour that the officer died.

After fleeing on foot, the suspect was eventually apprehended, officials said, though it’s not clear where. Since then, the university has given students an all-clear around 9:35 p.m. local time, lifting a lockdown notice issued earlier in the night. No other details were immediately available.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas issued a statement following the shooting, offering his condolences to the family of the fatally shot officer. The governor said he’s ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to offer its assistance to the Lubbock Police Department.

“As the Texas Tech campus deals with this heartbreaking tragedy, Cecilia and I pray for the continued safety of the students and the entire community,” he said.

Classes are scheduled to resume Tuesday, Oct. 10.

PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.