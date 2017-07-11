These Soviet propaganda posters once evoked heroism, pride and anxiety

Propaganda during Soviet times came in poster form. Some messages stirred patriotism in the fight against Adolf Hitler’s invading forces, while others slammed illiteracy and laziness.

They also bashed the greed associated with capitalism:

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution in 1917, which overturned the tsars and led to the Soviet Union. Posters at the time showed positive images of workers and the promise of a new future.

The posters also shamed the lazy worker:

And urged support for the Red Army and socialism:

After the Russian Revolution, the Bolsheviks instituted a literacy campaign:

Another poster promoted healthy exercise:

During World War II, as German forces battled to take control of Moscow, posters depicted Soviet forces putting the squeeze on Hitler:

As the Space Race raged between the USSR and United States in the 1950s and 1960s, images showed high-flying patriotism:

The Soviet Union was the first to launch a satellite, Sputnik 1, and a human into space, Yuri Gagarin. But with Apollo 11, the U.S. landed the first humans on the moon in 1969. The two countries now work together with crews aboard the International Space Station.

On Tuesday, watch Part 2 of the PBS NewsHour’s series “Inside Putin’s Russia” about how propaganda is used in Russia today. You can view Part 1 here and the entire series here.