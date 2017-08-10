Trump issues new warning to North Korea, saying perhaps ‘fire and fury’ message ‘wasn’t tough enough’

RELATED CONTENT

President Donald Trump says that perhaps his ‘fire and fury’ warning to North Korea “wasn’t tough enough.” Trump is issuing a new warning over the North’s development of nuclear weapons.

Trump says North Korea “better get their act together or they are going to be in trouble like few nations have ever been in trouble.”

“They’ve been doing this to our country for a long time, for many years, and it’s about time that somebody stuck up for the people of this country and for the people of other countries,” he added.

The president was addressing reporters during his vacation at his New Jersey golf club before a security briefing with top advisers.

When asked what’s tougher than “fire and fury,” Trump said: “You’ll see. You’ll see.”

It’s the latest warning since he said earlier this week that North Korea faces “retaliation with fire and fury unlike any the world has seen before.”

North Korea has said it may attack Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers, in retaliation — a move that if carried out would be its most provocative missile launch to date.

Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.

