Trump lawyer says there’s no pardon discussion

WASHINGTON — One of President Trump’s personal attorneys says that Trump’s private legal team is not looking into the question of whether the president can pardon himself.

Jay Sekulow tells reporters in Denver, “We’re not researching it because it’s not an issue.”

Sekulow also says there are no discussions about pardons among the president’s private legal team. The White House has been buffeted by an intensifying series of investigations into Russian meddling in the U.S. election last year and possible Trump campaign ties to Russia.

Sekulow, appearing in Denver Saturday night, was responding to questions from reporters about Trump’s tweet earlier Saturday that he has “complete power” to grant pardons.

“I don’t know where this came from. There is nothing to pardon,” Sekulow said.