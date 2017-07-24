GOP health care bill

Trump says GOP health care push is ‘last chance’

BY  
President Donald Trump concludes remarks to reporters during his meeting with Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

President Donald Trump concludes remarks to reporters during his meeting with Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. June 20, 2017. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has a message for Republican lawmakers deliberating the latest proposed health care bill: This is your last chance.

Trump is tweeting that “Republicans have a last chance to do the right thing on Repeal & Replace after years of talking & campaigning on it.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has struggled to get the votes needed from GOP lawmakers to pass the bill, particularly in the face of solid opposition from the Democrats.

Facing criticism from the president, the Senate postponed its summer break as it works to break through the stalemate.

The White House remains adamant that a path to passing the bill remains, but concedes that the longer the process drag on, the harder it will be to move the bill forward.

READ MORE: Ahead of key vote, details of GOP health bill still unknown

SHARE VIA TEXT