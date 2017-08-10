Trump says he’s planning to add billions to U.S. anti-missile programs

President Donald Trump says he’s planning to add billions of dollars to the nation’s anti-missile programs.

Trump tells reporters after a security briefing at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, “We are going to be increasing our budget by many billions of dollars.”

He says an announcement is planned soon.

Trump also says the nation’s nuclear arsenal is in “in tip-top shape” and getting stronger. And he insists his administration has “done a lot of modernization” and “a lot of renovation” already.

Trump is also warning about the dangers of nuclear weapons, saying he’d like to “de-nuke the world.” But he says that, until that happens, the U.S. “will be the most powerful nuclear nation on earth, by far.”