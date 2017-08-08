Twitter chat: 3 years after Ferguson, what have we learned about race and police shootings?

Alton Sterling. Eric Garner. Philando Castile. Tamir Rice. Freddie Gray. Michael Brown.

The police shooting deaths of these six African-American men have sparked intense debate across the country about police use of force and racial bias in fatal police shootings.

According to an analysis by The Washington Post, 963 people were fatally shot by police in 2016. So far this year, 606 people have been shot and killed by police.

About 40 percent of the unarmed people fatally shot by police were black, according to the Post’s analysis. Another look at the data earlier this year by Mother Jones found that black men between the ages of 18 and 44 were three times as likely as white men the same age to be killed by the police.

Today, three years since Brown was shot in Ferguson, Missouri, what have we learned about race and police shootings? What’s changed — and what hasn’t?

At 1 p.m. ET Wednesday, the PBS NewsHour (@newshour) will host a Twitter chat with Paul Butler (@LawProfButler), a former federal prosecutor and leading criminal law scholar of race and the policing of black men, and Steve Rich (@dataeditor), the data editor at the Washington Post, who has helped compile the newspaper’s database on police shootings. We’ll discuss the latest data and answer your questions about police shootings.

Have questions? Tweet them using #NewsHourChats