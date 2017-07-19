Twitter chat: The PBS NewsHour goes ‘Inside Putin’s Russia’

Over the course of a week, the PBS NewsHour provided its audience with a close look at Russian life in the six-part series, “Inside Putin’s Russia.”

PBS NewsHour special correspondent Nick Schifrin and producer Zach Fannin spent seven weeks in the country to explore its bilateral relationship with the U.S., the effectiveness of the Russia propaganda machine, and the fate of President Vladamir Putin’s enemies. The Russian police arrested Schifrin and his crew twice, and in one instance, threatened to delete their footage.

Schifrin and his crew introduced viewers to Russian citizens who fought for ISIS, members of the opposition threatened by the government, and many more under-reported people, places and ideas.

To take us inside this series, Schifrin, a PBS NewsHour special correspondent who has reported from more than 35 countries since moving overseas in 2007, will join the PBS NewsHour for a Twitter chat Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET.

