U.S. regulators greenlight plan for Volkswagen after emissions scandal

WASHINGTON — Volkswagen says U.S. environmental regulators have agreed to a plan for the German automaker to fix or buy back about half of the diesel cars involved in its emissions cheating scandal.

The company says the Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board have approved the program, which involves about 326,000 VW cars sold between 2009 and 2014.

That’s the first generation of the “Clean Diesel” cars with 2.0 liter TDI engines, including the Jetta, Golf, Beetle and Audi A3.

Under the plan, VW owners can either choose to have the emissions systems repaired for free or have the company buy back the vehicles.

The company says the fix doesn’t impair driving performance.

The EPA and the California board aren’t immediately responding to requests for comment.