Vehicles rush Texas gas stations as supplies dwindle after Harvey

Lines of vehicles are winding around fuel stations across Texas amid concern that Harvey’s floodwaters will spawn gasoline shortages in the days and weeks to come.

Hurricane Harvey disrupted refineries and pipeline routes after the storm made landfall Saturday. In the days since, many fuel stations flooded and some remain underwater, while stations that are dry may have run out of gasoline, ABC News reported. Where gas is still available, people are stocking up.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Friday that Hurricane Harvey injected uncertainty into Labor Day gas prices, since the Gulf Coast region is home to roughly half of the nation’s petroleum refineries.

On Thursday, Energy Secretary and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry approved the release of 500,000 barrels of crude oil to prevent fuel shortages and a spike in gas prices, the Associated Press reported.

Along the Gulf Coast, 10 refineries in Texas and Louisiana remained closed due to Harvey, the Department of Energy reported, creating a bottleneck to process available stockpiles of crude oil. Many roadways remain impassable for fuel trucks to deliver gasoline to stations, especially in North Texas, CBS News reported.