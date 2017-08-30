WATCH LIVE: FEMA gives update on Hurricane Harvey recovery and rescue efforts

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will give another update Wednesday on Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.

At least 18 people have been killed since Hurricane Harvey made landfall Aug. 25 in Texas, according to the Associated Press.

The category 4 storm brought flooding and destruction to the region, with more than 2,000 people rescued so far, according to Houston police. Record-breaking rainfall was recorded in Cedar Bayou, Texas, where 51.88 inches of rain marked a new high for rainfall in the continental U.S., according to the National Weather Service.

