WATCH: Florida Gov. Rick Scott warns of ‘life-threatening’ storm, urging evacuation

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Saturday evening that South Florida was already experiencing tropical storm-force winds as the Category 3 hurricane moved toward Florida’s west coast and that it was a priority for people in evacuation zones to leave their homes. More than 6.5 million people in Florida have now been asked to evacuate.

“This is your last chance to make a good decision,” he said. “Do not put yourself or your family’s lives at risk.”

Officials said Saturday that the storm could cause a storm surge of up to 15 feet and bring devastating winds through the heavily populated regions of Key West and Tampa Bay, among others.