WATCH: Haley says world leaders ‘appreciated how blunt and honest’ Trump was in UN speech

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley gave an update Thursday on the latest developments emerging from the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, telling reporters that countries at the UN responded “very positive to [Trump’s] speech” earlier in the week.

“They appreciated how blunt and honest he was. I think that’s been the overall theme from the international community this week is how straightforward he was and how refreshing it was as they heard him speak,” Haley said.

In Trump’s speech Tuesday, he denounced North Korea, vowing to “totally destroy” the country if the U.S. was provoked. In response, North Korea’s foreign minister said the president’s slight was akin to “the sound of a dog barking.”

The strongly worded barbs between the two countries continue as North Korea continues to build up its nuclear program. Today, Trump announced new, expanded sanctions against any financial institutions and companies that helped fund North Korea’s nuclear development.

“North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile development is a grave threat to peace and security in our world, and it is unacceptable that others financially support this criminal, rogue regime,” Trump told reporters, before he signed the new executive order.

The president also praised China in disrupting their trade with North Korea, although several media outlets said it has yet to be confirmed from Chinese officials that this was the case.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said he had spoken at length Thursday with the head of China’s central bank but “I am not going to comment on confidential discussions.” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said today he had discussions with China’s bank officials, but also didn’t confirm Trump’s statement.

According to the Associated Press, China accounts for about 90 percent of North Korea’s trade.

WATCH: At UN, Trump threatens to ‘totally destroy’ North Korea