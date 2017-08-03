WATCH: Why Ina Garten says this easy mustard roasted fish is the perfect weeknight meal
Weeknight meals get an unfair rap of being dull and boring. But in our interview last month, Ina Garten said her mustard roasted fish proves you can have a simple but delicious meal any day of the week. This recipe will get dinner on the table in less than 20 minutes. Watch the recipe and read instructions below.
Ingredients:
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.
Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. (You can also use an ovenproof baking dish.) Place the fish fillets skin side down on the sheet pan. Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper.
Combine the creme fraiche, both mustards, shallots, capers, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Spoon the sauce evenly over the fish fillets, making sure the fish is completely covered. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fish, until it’s barely done. (The fish will flake easily at the thickest part when it’s done.) Be sure not to overcook it! Serve hot or at room temperature with the sauce from the pan spooned over the top.
Reprinted from Cooking for Jeffrey. Copyright © 2016 by Ina Garten. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.
