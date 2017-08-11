WATCH LIVE: Acosta, DeVos speak after Trump workforce roundtable

Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will speak to reporters Friday after a workforce and apprenticeship roundtable led by President Donald Trump.

In June, Trump signed an executive order to expand apprenticeships and vocational training.

It also established a task force to review federal job-training programs, and created new rules to allow businesses and corporations to develop their own training programs that would be approved by the Department of Labor.

“We want to keep jobs in America and we want to train people and hire American workers to fill those jobs,” Trump said at the signing.

