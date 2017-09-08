WATCH LIVE: Florida Gov. Rick Scott gives update on Hurricane Irma

As Hurricane Irma, now a Category 4 storm, moves west toward Cuba, Florida Gov Rick Scott is expected to deliver an update from West Palm Beach.

Evacuations have been underway across South Florida as the hurricane plowed through northeast Caribbean islands, including Barbuda, Saint Martin and Puerto Rico, leaving a massive destruction in its wake.

“It is wider than our entire state and could cause major and life-threatening impacts on both coasts, coast to coast,” Scott said during an earlier press briefing. “Regardless of which coast you live on, be prepared to evacuate.”

