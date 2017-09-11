WATCH LIVE: Florida Gov. Scott gives update on Irma damage

Florida Gov. Rick Scott will give an update on Hurricane Irma damage in a Monday news briefing.

Hurricane Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm as it made its way toward Georgia on Monday afternoon. Officials were still working to assess damage from the powerful hurricane, which displaced hundreds of thousands of people and caused power outages at more than 6.5 million homes and businesses as it tore through the state this weekend. It will take weeks to restore power, officials say.

