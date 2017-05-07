Watch live: former President Obama speaks after receiving JFK award

Former President Barack Obama has arrived in Boston to be honored with the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.

The ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum is among Obama’s first public appearances since leaving office. His speech Sunday will come just days after U.S. House Republicans passed a bill that would dismantle much of his signature health care law.

A long line of guests made their way down the red carpet into the library, including members of the Kennedy family, members of Congress, former Obama staffers and celebrities including former late-night talk show host David Letterman.

The annual award is named for JFK’s 1957 Pulitzer Prize-winning book Profiles in Courage and is presented to political figures who have taken courageous stances in public life.