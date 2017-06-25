WATCH LIVE: HHS Secretary Tom Price expected to address Senate health care bill

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price will be speaking with Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic at 12:20 p.m. EST. You can watch the interview live in the player above.

Senate Republicans unveiled details of their health care bill Thursday after weeks of work behind closed doors. The proposal shares some broad strokes with the bill that the House passed in May, drawing unanimous opposition from Democrats and starting negotiations among Republicans, some of whom have publicly criticized it.

It would cut Medicaid overall and impose annual limits on spending. It also repeals the individual mandate penalty under Obamacare, and it would end most of the taxes that paid for the Affordable Care Act.