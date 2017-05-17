WATCH: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Comey firing

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Congress must gather all relevant information before “rushing to judgment” on President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Ryan told reporters Wednesday that Congress “can’t deal with speculation and innuendo.” He said there is “clearly a lot of politics being played.”

Watch Wednesday’s GOP press conference.

Ryan said a House committee has “appropriately” requested a Comey memo describing a February meeting he had with Trump. A person familiar with the document says Comey wrote that Trump asked him to drop the bureau’s investigation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Ryan raised questions about Comey’s account of that meeting. The Wisconsin Republican said Congress will want to know if Trump asked Comey to end the probe, “why didn’t he take action at the time.”