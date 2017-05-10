WATCH LIVE: McConnell may address Comey firing on Senate floor

Hours after President Donald Trump’s unexpected Tuesday firing of FBI Director James Comey, lawmakers are looking for more answers from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, who is expected to speak from the Senate floor when it convenes Wednesday morning.

Reactions to the decision, amidst the bureau’s investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 elections and possible ties to Trump’s campaign, were split Tuesday night, with Democrats calling for a special prosecutor as the investigation continues and Republicans torn on Comey’s removal and its timing.

Senate Democrats will also meet in a special caucus meeting at 10:30 a.m. to discuss what happens in the wake of Comey’s firing.

Comey’s top deputy, Andrew McCabe, was named acting director of the bureau late Tuesday. But it’s unclear how quickly Trump will move to find a permanent replacement for the position, which requires Senate approval.

