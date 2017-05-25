WATCH LIVE: NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg’s news conference from Brussels

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to speak at 3 p.m. ET today from the group’s headquarters in Brussels.

The NATO chief’s news conference follows the promise he gave earlier in the day that the international alliance “will send a strong political message of NATO’s commitement to the fight against terrorism and also improve our coordination within the coalition.”

Stoltenberg did, however, add that the group will not engage in combat operations against Islamic State militants.

Stoltenberg’s remarks, in part, react to President Donald Trump’s repeated demands that NATO allies do more in the fight against extremism. Earlier today, the U.S. president, in front of NATO leaders, said the other countries were not doing enough to counter terrorism.

READ MORE: Trump handshake showdown: France’s Macron just won’t let go