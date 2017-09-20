WATCH LIVE: Obama speaks at global health event

Watch former President Barack Obama speak at 12:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

Former President Barack Obama will speak at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Goalkeepers event in New York on Wednesday to measure the progress of global health over the past 25 years. You can watch his speech and Q&A session in the video above.

This event is timed to the UN General Assembly and the release of a report by Bill and Melinda Gates, which measures the world’s health according to 18 indicators. These include infant mortality, AIDS, vaccine use and smoking rates.

Other speakers at the event include Bill and Melinda Gates, Prime Minister Trudeau, will.i.am, Malala and Stephen Fry.