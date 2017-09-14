WATCH LIVE: Paul Ryan expected to address conflicting reports about ‘dreamer’ deal in news briefing

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan will likely field questions Thursday about conflicting reports following a dinner between President Donald Trump and top Congressional Democrats on Wednesday night, during which the leaders supposedly struck a deal on how to handle young undocumented immigrants known as “dreamers.”

Watch Speaker Ryan’s briefing live at 12 p.m. ET Thursday in the video player above.

The Trump administration announced last week it would roll back the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, which granted work permits and temporary relief from deportation to 800,000 young immigrants who were brought to the country by their parents illegally as children. He gave Congress six months to find a legislative solution.

Senators have spent the past week debating whether to consider such legislation on its own, or, tie it to one of the several other priorities on Congress’ agenda, such as health care or tax reform.

Democrats and some Republicans threw their weight behind the “DREAM Act,” the latest version of legislation first introduced in Congress some 16 years ago.

It’s not clear exactly what the deal reached by Trump, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., would entail. Neither House Speaker Paul Ryan nor Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell attended the dinner at the White House.

