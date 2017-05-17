Nation

WATCH LIVE: President Trump to address Coast Guard graduates

BY  

Watch President Donald Trump give the Coast Guard commencement address at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

President Donald Trump will address graduates at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, on Wednesday morning. Each year, the president delivers the commencement address at one of the U.S. military service academies.

Mr. Trump’s last commencement speech was at Liberty University on May 13. (Read more about it here.)

SHARE VIA TEXT