WATCH LIVE: President Trump to deliver remarks at American Legion meeting

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak to the young leaders of the American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation on Wednesday from the White House.

President Donald Trump will address the American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation at 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday. Watch the president’s remarks in the player above.

The two groups allow young men and women to visit the nation’s capital to learn more about the lawmaking process.

Earlier this week, Trump drew some criticism for delivering a partisan address to the Boy Scouts of America, an occasion past presidents has treated as apolitical.