WATCH LIVE: What public health officials have learned about the opioid crisis

Acting and former federal, state and city public health officials will share their insights about the nation’s ongoing opioid crisis, where they’ve made progress and what challenges they face next during a panel discussion Wednesday in Baltimore.

Alison Stewart of The Atlantic will moderate the conversation, “Battling Opioids: Lessons from the Front Lines,” which will feature:

Nicole Alexander-Scott, Director, Rhode Island Department of Health

Michael Botticelli, Executive Director, Grayken Center for Addiction Medicine, Boston Medical Center

Josh Sharfstein, Associate Dean, Public Health Practice and Training, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Leana Wen, Commissioner of Health, City of Baltimore

On Monday, the Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, said in an interim report that President Donald Trump should declare a national state of emergency over the crisis, which killed an estimated 59,000 people last year, according to a recent New York Times analysis.

Prescription opioids tripled between 1999 and 2015, the Centers for Disease Control reported last month. Nearly 50 percent of opioid misuse starts with prescriptions from family members or friends, the National Survey on Drug Use and Health reported Monday.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was also expected to address the crisis Wednesday morning, during a speech at the at the Columbus Police Academy in Ohio.

