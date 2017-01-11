WATCH LIVE: Sen. Jeff Sessions returns for Day 2 of confirmation hearings

PBS NewsHour will live stream Day 2 of Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. ET

After hours of testifying before a Senate committee Tuesday, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions will face another round of questioning of his record today as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general.

In the first day of Sessions’ confirmation hearing, Democrats questioned the senator’s record over voting rights and criminal justice reform, and his stance on immigration.

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker is expected to be among those scheduled to testify against Sessions today. Booker’s involvement in the hearing is regarded as a rare move for a sitting senator to testify against another sitting senator for a Cabinet position.

