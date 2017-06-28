WATCH LIVE: Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian interference in European elections

A former State Department official and several others will appear Wednesday in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee to testify on Russian interference in European elections.

The committee is holding a hearing on Russia’s possible attempts to sway election results in Europe, including the German election that will take place this fall.

Former ambassador to Montenegro Vesko Garcevic and Constanze Stelzenmueller of Brookings Institution will testify along with Nicholas Burns, a former U.S. ambassador to Greece and NATO and former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.