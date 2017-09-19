Nation

WATCH LIVE: Sessions to speak about immigration

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to speak about immigration during an event with law enforcement in Portland.

A federal judge last week ruled that Sessions could not withhold money from so-called sanctuary cities, as the attorney general had threatened to do in jurisdictions that did not comply with federal immigration laws.

PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

