WATCH LIVE: Spicer may address new immigration memos, anti-Semitic threats at news briefing

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer may field questions from reporters about the Department of Homeland Security's new immigration memos, along with threats to Jewish Community Centers across the country, during a Tuesday news briefing.

Spicer is expected to speak after 1:30 p.m. Watch live in the player above.

The Homeland Security Department memos, signed by Secretary John Kelly and released Tuesday, lay out that any immigrant living in the United States illegally who has been charged or convicted of any crime — and even those suspected of a crime — will now be an enforcement priority. That could include people arrested for shop lifting or minor traffic offenses.

Spicer may also address a growing number of reports of anti-Semitic threats across the country. On Monday, 11 Jewish community centers across the country received phoned-in bomb threats, according to the JCC Association of North America. Like three waves of similar calls in January, Monday’s threats proved to be hoaxes, the association said in a statement. In addition, as many as 200 headstones were damaged or tipped over at a Jewish cemetery in suburban St. Louis late Sunday or early Monday.

Earlier Tuesday, President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced recent threats against Jewish community centers as “horrible … painful” and said more must be done “to root out hate and prejudice and evil.”

Trump made his remarks after touring the newly opened National Museum of African American History and Culture.

