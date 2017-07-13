WATCH LIVE: State Department to announce progress in U.S.-led coalition against ISIS.

The State Department is expected to announce progress Thursday in the global coalition against the Islamic State.

Brett McGurk, U.S. envoy to the coalition against Islamic State, will hold a news conference today at 9:30 a.m. ET. Watch his remarks in the player above.

The department’s announcement comes after Mosul was officially declared liberated earlier this week. The Iraqi city had been under ISIS control since 2014.

