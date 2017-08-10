WATCH LIVE: State Department expected to address latest North Korea threats in news briefing

RELATED CONTENT

The State Department is expected to address the latest threats from North Korea at a news briefing Thursday.

On Wednesday night, North Korea’s military said President Donald Trump’s warning of “fire and fury” if it threatens the U.S. is a “load of nonsense.”

The North was responding to Trump’s threat in a statement from its military carried by state-run news agency KCNA. The statement says that “only absolute force” can work on someone as “bereft of reason” as Trump.

The North Korean statement also says the military action its army “is about to take” will be effective for restraining America’s “frantic moves” in and near the southern part of the Korean Peninsula.

It says North Korea will complete a plan by mid-August for the “historic enveloping fire at Guam,” convey it to the commander in chief of its nuclear force and then “wait for his order.” North Korea says it will “keep closely watching the speech and behavior of the U.S.”

South Korea’s military says North Korea will face a “stern and strong” response from Washington and Seoul if it acts on threats to fire missiles near Guam.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesman Roh Jae-cheon said Thursday that the U.S. and South Korean militaries are prepared to “immediately and sternly punish” any kind of provocation by North Korea, but didn’t elaborate on how the allies are preparing.

South Korea’s presidential office says top national security adviser Chung Eui-yong will chair a national security council meeting in the afternoon to discuss the North Korean threats. Japan said Thursday it could shoot down missiles for its U.S. ally if North Korea fires them at Guam.

North Korea Gen. Kim Rak Gyom said Trump is “extremely getting on the nerves” of his soldiers by making comments that showed his “senility” again.

Kim says “sound dialogue is not possible with such a guy bereft of reason who is going senile.”

North Korea has unleashed personal attacks on past Washington and Seoul leaders. It called former President Barack Obama a monkey and ex-South Korean President Park Geun-hye a prostitute.

