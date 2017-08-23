WATCH LIVE: State Department fields questions on Afghanistan, North Korea

The State Department is expected to field questions from reporters Wednesday about President Donald Trump’s shift in strategy on Afghanistan and the country’s relationship with North Korea, which earlier this month threatened a strike on the U.S. territory of Guam.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that North Korea has “demonstrated some level of restraint” in recent weeks, especially after the U.N. Security Council imposed stricter sanctions on the country earlier this month.

The day before, the president announced changes in the U.S. approach to the 16-year conflict in Afghanistan, including increased pressure on Pakistan and India to fight terrorism in the region.

