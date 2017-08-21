WATCH LIVE: Total eclipse crosses the continental U.S.

The total solar eclipse of 2017 has finally arrived.

For approximately 90 minutes this afternoon, the moon will cross coast-to-coast, casting a partial or complete shadow across the continental United States.

For those unable to visit a spot on the 3,000-mile-long, 70-mile-wide path of totality, you’re in luck. In partnership with NOVA, NewsHour will be streaming the event with science correspondent Miles O’Brien and astrophysicist Jason Kalirai from Irwin, Idaho. We will also feature coverage from a local PBS station in Wyoming and NASA.

Here are five things you should remember if you’re planning to take part.

And don’t forget this advice for looking at the sun:

The luckiest among us will be able to stare at the eclipse without eye protection for a very brief period. But take note! This exposed viewing is only permissible for the totality — the 2.5 minutes when the moon completely obscures the sun. And this experience will only happen on the path of totality. The rest of the country and the remainder of the 90-minute eclipse will be partial and should not be viewed without proper protection. Even a brief, unprotected exposure to sunlight can harm one’s eyes, so best to play it safe with a pair of eclipse glasses. NASA and the American Astronomical Society recommend that people use eclipse glasses, camera filters and telescope viewers from “reputable vendors” that follow international safety standards. Such glasses and lenses carry the manufacturing number “ISO 12312-2” and make the sun look 100,000 weaker than normal. Do not look at the solar eclipse through a large camera, a telescope or binoculars unless they have the proper filters, even if you are also wearing eclipse glasses. The concentrated light will burn through the glasses and damage your eyes. … Can’t find a pair of eclipse glasses? You can always build your own sun viewer with trash bags or a pasta colander.

