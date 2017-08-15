WATCH LIVE: Trump to make infrastructure announcement
President Donald Trump is expected to make an infrastructure announcement Tuesday from Trump Tower in New York.
Trump is expected to speak around 3:45 p.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.
The White House said on Monday that the president would sign an executive order “establishing discipline and accountability in the environmental review and permitting process for infrastructure projects,” Reuters reported, though it didn’t give further details on the executive order, or when it would be signed.
PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.
